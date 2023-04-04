Jeffrey A. Went

October 7, 1950 - April 1, 2023

Jeffrey A. Went, 73, passed away April 1, 2023, at York. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Went; and brother-in-law, John Krumland.

Jeff was born Oct. 7, 1949, in Columbus, Nebraska. He attended St. Bonaventure grade school and Columbus High School. Following his education, he worked various jobs in the Columbus area before moving to Jacksonville, Florida, in 1972. He returned to Nebraska in 1997.

Jeff could be described as a free spirit. He was adventuresome, lighthearted, unique, carefree and authentic.

He was enthusiastic about classic cars and enjoyed cruising in his 1971 Chevy Caprice on sunny days. He enjoyed working on vehicles, fishing, history and painting. In the warmer months Jeff traveled the neighborhood on his red riding lawn mower stopping to visit with whomever would give him the time. Jeff never knew a stranger and cheered on the underdog.

Jeff will be forever remembered for his storytelling ability and vivid imagination.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Bernardine (Bernie) Scripture; brother, Dana Went (Liz) of York; sister, Tamara Krumland of Bradshaw; niece, Heather Went; great-niece, Vanessa; great-nephews, Jordan and Zachary of Phoenix, Arizona; and his beloved cat, Freeway.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to York General Hospital staff and to Dr. Trevor Hanson for their unending patience and compassion Jeff received under their care.

Jeff's wishes were to be cremated. No viewing, visitation or services.

Metz mortuary in York is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.