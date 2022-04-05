Jennifer Karnik

November 3, 1971 - March 31, 2022

Jennifer Karnik, 50, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. The family will greet friends on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Jennifer A. Karnik was born Nov. 3, 1971, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Joseph and Jean (Buchholz) Karnik. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1990 and from Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, in 1994. During high school, Jennifer worked for Mike Senior Photography, which over the years, nurtured her love of photography. During college, Jennifer was a part-time photographer for the Fremont Tribune. After college, Jennifer entered the Walmart/Sam's Club Assistant Manager Training Program. Jennifer worked for Walmart/Sam's Club for over 30 years and was currently the manager of the optical center at Sam's Club in Lincoln. Jennifer loved photography and was an Oregon Duck fan. She loved spending time with her son, Colby, and longtime companion, André Tworek.

Jennifer is survived by her son, Colby Schmuecker of Lincoln; mother, Jean Karnik of Columbus; sister, Sarah (Mark) Henning of Lincoln; nephew, Alex Henning; niece, Morgan Henning; grandfather, Gordon Buchholz of Columbus; mother-in-law, Katie Tworek of Phoenix, Arizona; brother-in-law, Shelby Tworek of Phoenix, Arizona; sister-in-law, Tiffany Tworek of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister-in-law, Kristin Tworek of Phoenix, Arizona; niece, Alexxis Warrington; nephews, Daxen and Reid Tworek; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jennifer was preceded in death by father, Joseph Karnik; committed companion, André Tworek; father-in-law, Paul Tworek; grandmother, Betty Buchholz; and grandparents, Joseph and Mary Karnik.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or donor's choice.

