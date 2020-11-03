Jerald "Harold" Asche

Jerald M. "Harold" Asche

Age 63

Memorial services for Jerald M. "Harold" Asche, 63, of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus (32392 122nd Ave.) with Rev. Aaron Witt officiating.

Inurnment will be held at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The memorial service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Jerald passed away at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerald was born on June 11, 1957, in Columbus to Merlin and Luetta (Muth) Asche. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.

He attended grade school at Christ Lutheran School then graduated from Columbus Lakeview High School in 1975.