Jeremy Brabec

January 30, 1990 – October 6, 2021

Jeremy Brabec, 31, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with the Rev. Joe Miksch celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, with a 5 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue at the church beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Wilson Township, Colfax County, later Monday afternoon.

Jeremy J. Brabec was born on Jan. 30, 1990, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Mark and Sheila (Sindelar) Brabec. He attended District 5R School and graduated from Schuyler High School. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor of agriculture business degree. On Sept. 6, 2014, Jeremy was united in marriage to Elizabeth Baier in Wayne, Nebraska. The couple was blessed with the birth of a daughter, Ellie.

Jeremy was a loving, caring, charming and the most amazing person anyone could ask for in their life! His love for his family was always there and will continue to be there from heaven. His favorite thing in life was being with his wife, Liz, and his daughter, Ellie, who he loved more than anything. If Jeremy wasn't working to support his family, he was building fond memories with them.

Jeremy was a financial officer by day, but his true passion was farming. He and Liz are deeply rooted into agricultural, and we are certain Ellie is growing up to follow in those same footsteps. On the farm, Ellie followed Jeremy everywhere he went, but not before Daddy stopped by to get her a breakfast sandwich at the Lake Stop gas station on their way. Ellie and Daddy were never scared to get dirty on the farm. They went on tractor and combine rides, checked the cows on the side-by-side and even helped with shop work. Ellie may have gotten a candy bar from Grandpa, but she ultimately was there to spend time with her Daddy.

Jeremy would've done anything to make his daughter happy. He built a wooden swing set and covered sandbox by scratch, moved in a play house and most recently put up a gigantic bouncy house for her second birthday! Ellie will continue to be Daddy's favorite as he watches over every step she takes.

At an early age, Jeremy cultivated his passion for farming. If he wasn't helping outside on the farm, he was row-cropping every tile or carpet area in the house. Not only did he use the smashed carpet for rows between rounds of the toy tractors, but he also placed actual corn kernel rows – one-by-one – until the entire room was covered. He was proud of these perfect straight rows and made sure no one entered the room to ruin them! When he was young, Jeremy also thought planting Cheetos in Mom's garden would make them grow, which they did after they puffed up after a rain. As Jeremy got older, he took care of his land, as he would tell you, “If you take care of the land, it will take care of you.” He didn't believe in cheating the soil. Instead, performing the proper fertilizer and providing adequate nutrients. And most recently, he was proud of growing his cover crops!

Jeremy's work ethic was greatly shown. There were many days he would work from before sunrise and not quit until the wee hours of the night. He had a passion for providing outstanding service to customers at work and making sure the farm activities were completed.

Jeremy did not only work hard, but also had fun at the same time. One of the fondest memories is him putting a cat in the mailbox right before the mailman got there. That mailman got a frisky surprise! Jeremy also enjoyed spending time with friends. If anyone came over to his house, his first response was “Can I get you drink?” He was sure to have a drink with them, and his favorite was a Crown and Coke or Captain and Coke! Jeremy always welcomed anyone to family events, even if they weren't family. He wanted to make sure people were welcomed and entertained by providing food and drinks and setting up yard games. These memories of Jeremy will continue to entertain his family and friends as he watches over them in heaven! We will miss you, Jeremy!

Jeremy is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Brabec of Columbus; daughter, Ellie Brabec of Columbus; parents, Mark and Sheila Brabec of Schuyler; brother, Nathan (Jamie) Brabec of Omaha; sister, Shannon (Jason) Woodworth of Omaha; brother, Tyler (Brianna) Brabec of Grand Island; three nieces and nephews; and grandparents, Gerald (Rita) Brabec of Clarkson.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharon Brabec; and grandparents, Joe and Lenora Sindelar.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family who will be setting up a college fund for Jeremy's daughter Ellie.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.