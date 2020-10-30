Jerold Gress

Jerold R. Gress

December 1, 1942 – October 22, 2020

Jerold was a long-time resident of Columbus Nebraska, where he dedicated over 30 years of service with Columbus Hydraulics. Possessing an affinity for creation, he spent countless hours crafting his beloved treasures in his workshop. He was an avid collector of WWII memorabilia with many of his relics finding their way to local museums. Loving the thrill of the hunt, he spent his life … always searching for that next treasure. He enjoyed the simple things in life. From tranquil afternoons sifting through auctions looking for that hidden gem. Or the peaceful days he spent at the antique shop with a cup of coffee in one hand and his granddaughter's hand in the other.