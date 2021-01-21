Jerome "Jerry" Carlson

Jerry went into partnership and started C & S Automotive. He loved his customers and enjoyed joking with them. He was a good-hearted person and had the biggest heart. Jerry went to work at Wal-Mart (old building and to the new building) as a janitor. He made a lot of friends out there. From there he retired to a farm west of Bladen. Jerry still worked on cars. The first item bought for the farm was a tractor which was his big toy. He had a lot of cats and dogs, plus he watched turkeys grow up. They were invaded by raccoons, so they had to lock up the food. His best friend was Pepper, a German Shepherd who saved Jerry's life many times. Jerry loved it out on the farm. He had an accident and retired to Good Samaritan Village in Hastings in 2017. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where he really enjoyed it there and made a lot of friends. For his birthday two years ago, he got a dog, Bart. Bart and Jerry spent many days together when he was on hospice. Everyone at Good Samaritan knew him. He loved watching the Huskers play.