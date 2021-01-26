Jerome "Jerry" Carlson

Jerome I. “Jerry” Carlson

Age 80

Jerome I. “Jerry” Carlson, 80, of Hastings, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, Nebraska.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Stefanie Hayes officiating. The family requests Husker attire be worn to the service. Burial will be at Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center. The service will be livestreamed on Grace United Methodist Church's Facebook page, facebook.com/gracechurchhastings.

Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral; your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.

Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.

Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.