Jerry Lee Heard

July 27, 1947-March 19, 2020

A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be announced by the family at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Howells Community Fund Endowment Account or to donor's choice. Because we cannot gather to visit in the time of COVID-19, we ask that you please share stories or pictures with the family via the Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. website or by mail to his family.

Jerry served in the Army briefly following graduation and moved to northern California, working in construction and driving a milk truck. In 1977, he moved back to Woodstock to buy his father's grain and cattle trucking business. On Sept. 8, 1984, he married Kathryn Wisnieski at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dodge. They purchased their farm home near Howells from her aunt and uncle, and raised two sons, Troy and Travis. Jerry owned and operated Heard and Wisnieski Transportation with his brother-in-law, J. Mark Wisnieski, hauling grain and feed for the Howells Elevator. After selling the trucking business, he went to work for the Colfax County Department of Roads. He ran for the office of Colfax County Commissioner and served three terms for a total of 24 years of service to the county. Until the time of his death, he also owned his own trucking company and farmed with sons Travis and Troy.