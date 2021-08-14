Jerry Lee Hotsenpillar

June 5, 1958 - August 3, 2021

Jerry Lee Hotsenpillar, 63, of Wheaton, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, after a battle with cancer.

Service arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory in Cassville, Missouri.

Mr. Hotsenpillar, son of Jack and Patricia (Rausch) Hotsenpillar, was born on June 5, 1958, in Truckee, California. On June 6, 1987, he was united in marriage to Wanda Vrbka in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Hotsenpillar, of Wheaton; his daughter, Katie (Craig) Davidson of Stella; his three precious granddaughters, Emma, Kaylynn and Hadlee; three brothers, Jeff (Theresa) Hotsenpillar and Mark (Phyllis) Hotsenpillar, all of Nebraska City, Nebraska, and Chris (Lisa) Hotsenpillar of Lincoln, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Hotsenpillar; and one nephew, Josh Hotsenpillar.

