Jerry Miller
Jerry Miller

Jerry L. Miller

January 23, 1942-July 10, 2020

Jerry L. Miller, 78, of Columbus, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, with Rev. Glenn Loy officiating. Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 13 at the church. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at both the visitation and funeral service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at w.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin

