Jerry Miller

Jerry L. Miller

January 23, 1942-July 10, 2020

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, with Rev. Glenn Loy officiating. Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 13 at the church. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at both the visitation and funeral service.