Jerry Morris

Everyone who knew him can attest to the fact that he was happy and enjoyed life. Many friends will remember his laugh as being genuine and unique. Jerry had a warm heart, was very kind and could always be counted on to tell a good joke or story. He was also a great cook and loved to bake bread. In his final days fighting glioblastoma brain cancer, the caregivers often commented on Jerry's beautiful eyes and handsome looks; and that he could still make those around him laugh with his wit and charm. He will be missed so much and would want others to be comforted by the fact that he knew that heaven would be his next great adventure in spiritual life.