Jerry Morris
June 11, 1953 – May 2, 2021
Jerry Morris, 67, passed away on May 2, 2021.
Visitation, which will observe CDC guidelines, will take place from 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the West Center Chapel and be followed by the celebration of life at 11 a.m.
Jerry Morris was born to Louis and Dorothy (Fox) in Clarks, Nebraska, in 1953. He attended Clarks Public Schools and graduated in 1971. Jerry was united in marriage to Mary (Konz) in 1973 and together they raised four children: Nathan, Troy, Shawn and Alecia. They made their home near Central City, Nebraska, where Jerry farmed corn, soybeans and raised cattle. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, polka music and spending time with family and friends. Jerry retired from farming and moved to Omaha, Nebraska, in 2002.
Jerry married Melodae Lane (Smith) in 2008. They enjoyed dancing together, gardening, weekend trips to historical places and visiting family. In recent years, he liked working on TV jumble puzzles, doodling and reading. Jerry still liked to golf with his sons and friends whenever he had the opportunity. He took pride in his family, being a loving, caring husband and taking care of his home and yard. And, of course, Jerry loved watching the Huskers play football.
For a time, Jerry worked for Prince of the Road driving a wheelchair van. Jerry cared deeply for the amazing people he picked up every day and transported to their appointments. He was loved by these people and they treated him like family. Jerry also worked for Casey's for several years and enjoyed his co-workers and serving customers. Most recently, he was employed as a courier by FedEx Office traveling each workday to Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. You will note the recurring theme - Jerry was loved by his co-workers for his friendliness and enduring smile. He loved them too, garnering a great amount of energy from them. Jerry received satisfaction from his work and being productive.
Everyone who knew him can attest to the fact that he was happy and enjoyed life. Many friends will remember his laugh as being genuine and unique. Jerry had a warm heart, was very kind and could always be counted on to tell a good joke or story. He was also a great cook and loved to bake bread. In his final days fighting glioblastoma brain cancer, the caregivers often commented on Jerry's beautiful eyes and handsome looks; and that he could still make those around him laugh with his wit and charm. He will be missed so much and would want others to be comforted by the fact that he knew that heaven would be his next great adventure in spiritual life.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Melodae; children, Nathan (Rachel Kalbeitzer), Troy, Shawn (Marcie), Alecia (Jason Hartwig), Dallas Lane (Mandy) and Valerie Holzer (Ryan); grandchildren: Declan Morris, Evelyn Morris, Bladen Morris, Ava Martin, Caleb Martin, Mylee Morris, Mara Hartwig, Amelia Hartwig, Griffin Hartwig, Kaylee Lane, Cameron Holzer and Delaney Holzer; special friends-of-the-family, Amy Farrin and Vincent Farrin; siblings, Dale Morris (Nona), Erma Grosch, David Morris (Donna), Connie Ziemba (Mike) and Terry Morris (Teresa); stepfather, Willard Smith; stepmother, Dianne Smith; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the “View Live Cast” button on our home page.
Arrangements are being handled by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler.