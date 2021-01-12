Jerry "Muggy" Siemek

Jerry “Muggy” L. Siemek

April 21, 1933 - January 8, 2021

Jerry “Muggy” L. Siemek, 87, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021, at Nye Pointe Health in Fremont.

The memorial Mass with live streaming at www.mosermemorialchapels.com will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Family receiving friends will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Jerry was born April 21, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, to Joe and Josephine (Hilger) Siemek. He graduated from Columbus High School. On April 23, 1957, Jerry married Elizabeth “Betty” Gregorius. He served in the U.S. Navy. Jerry began working for Topco/TCF and retired in 1995. Betty passed away Oct. 18, 2020.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Cindy Siemek, Sandy (Kirt) Verbeek and Staci (Kirk) Click, all of Fremont, and Linda Hensel of West Point; sons, Terry Siemek of Schuyler, Nebraska, and Bill (Jill) Siemek of Fremont; sister, Rosemary Korus of Columbus, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.