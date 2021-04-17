 Skip to main content
Jessica Brunken
Jessica Jolene Brunken

November 28, 1982 - April 8, 2021

Jessica Jolene Brunken, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on April 8, 2021, in Murray, Utah.

Jessica lived most of her life in Columbus, Nebraska. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 2001 and worked at various jobs in her short life. Jessica loved animals and had a very outgoing personality. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memories are her mother, Cheryl (Donnie) Newman of Columbus, Nebraska; father, Laurel (Tracey) Brunken of Durham, North Carolina; brothers, Joshua, Kiel, Matthew and Noah; sister, Erika Henke; grandmother, Evelyn Louis; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

