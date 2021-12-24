 Skip to main content
Jessica Fry

Jessica R. Fry

February 9, 1987 - December 22, 2021

Jessica R. Fry, 34, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Private family services will be held.

Jessica was born Feb. 9, 1987, in Albion, Nebraska, to Max Fry and Linda Fuehrer. She attended school in Albion and graduated from Boone Central High School. Jessica spent most of time at Versatile Support Services.

Jessica is survived by her mother, Linda Fuehrer of Columbus; brother, Shawn Fuehrer of Albion; brother, Christopher Fry of Iowa; and many friends at Versatile Support Services.

Jessica was preceded in death by her father, Max Fry; brother, Brian Fry; grandparents; and uncle.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

