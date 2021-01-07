Jessie Casteel

Jessie Allan “Jess” Casteel

October 1, 1986 – January 5, 2021

Jessie Allan “Jess” Casteel, 34, of Columbus, Nebraska and formerly of Burwell, Nebraska, died Jan. 5, 2021, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha after a battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the First Congregational Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Alan Petersen will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 -7 p.m. Friday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell.

Jess was born Oct. 1, 1986, in Burwell, Nebraska, to Gregg and Lois (McBride) Casteel.

Jess is survived by his mom, Lois Casteel of Burwell, Nebraska; his dad, Gregg (Kellie) Casteel of Burwell, Nebraska; his grandma, Berneta Casteel of Ord, Nebraska; and three brothers, Cody (fiancée Kelly) Casteel of Nashville, Tennessee, Cole Casteel of Columbus, Nebraska, and Wade Casteel of Burwell, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to 4 The Cure or the Burwell City Park Frisbee Golf Course.