Jill Thewke

Jill Lynn Thewke

November 15, 1962 – January 15, 2021

Jill Lynn Thewke, 58, of Omaha, Nebraska, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House.

Celebration of Life services will be held in Albion, Nebraska, in the spring. Details will be provided at a later date.

Jill was born Nov. 15, 1962, in Albion, Nebraska, to Harold and Lois (Winterfeld) Thewke. After graduating from Genoa High School, Jill attended Lincoln Business College in Lincoln, Nebraska. During her life, she received her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

In 1991, Jill started her career with the University of Nebraska Medical Center with the College of Nursing. She was employed there as an administrator until her death.

Throughout her life, Jill enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to travel and had visited many states, some with her friend Lola Cash, as well as traveling to Germany with her friend Hilde Boeck. She also loved to garden and to read.