Jim Tubbs

August 16, 1951 - October 26, 2022

Jim Tubbs, 71, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday 4-6 p.m. There will be a 6 p.m. vigil service all at the St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation will continue Monday at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Jim was born Aug. 16, 1951, in Baldwin, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Delores (Blank) Tubbs. He lived in Baldwin until moving to Columbus where he attended the seventh grade and later graduated from Columbus High in 1969. He married Brenda Herchenbach on Feb. 20, 1971, in Humphrey, Nebraska. Jim worked for Moorman's Feed/ADM for 39 years. He also worked at Wilkes and Midcontinent Bottles. He also owned a part time business installing underground sprinklers. Motorcycle rides and trips were his passion. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, camping and 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. coffee. Jim loved his family and friends and looked forward to social get-togethers involving Husker games and Sturgis Trips.

Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda Tubbs of Columbus; son, Robert (Michelle) Tubbs of Kearney; daughter, Amy (Matt) Eigenberg of Kearney; son, Eric (Amy) Tubbs of Columbus; and grandchildren, Ryan, Jenae Devin, Lexi, Darci, Asher and Ensley.

He was preceded by his parents, Clarence and Delores; sister, Elaine Fuehrer; brother-in-law, Ray Fuehrer; brother-in-law, Randy Herchenbach; and father-in-law, Eugene Herchenbach.

In lieu of flowers and plants memorials are suggested to Columbus Right To Life, Columbus Community Hospital Home Health & Hospice.