Joan Bassett

Joan Karen Bassett
March 12, 1946 - February 16, 2021
Joan Karen Bassett, 74, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton. Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton. Masks are recommended.
Joan was born March 12, 1946, to Edwin and LaVera (Wendeln) Bretthorst at Nebraska City, Nebraska. She grew up in Dunbar, Nebraska, and graduated from Syracuse High School in 1964. After, she attended Peru State College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in teaching. She taught at Hastings High School for one year. On June 20, 1970, she was united in marriage to Rodger Bassett. They made their home in Fullerton, and she taught at Fullerton Public Schools for 30 years before retiring.
Joan loved to collect rare books and her beloved Nancy Drew books. She was able to collect the first edition of every Nancy Drew book. She also enjoyed reading Willa Cather books. Joan was one of the founding members of the Fullerton Book Club and was also a member of First Presbyterian Church. Every summer, Rodger and Joan traveled to New England and toured every historical place possible. They were also known for their annual Christmas party they held at their home in Fullerton.
She is survived by her husband, Rodger of Fullerton; special friends, Lynn and Traci Belitz of Fullerton; god-children, Scott Belitz of Fullerton and Allie Remm of Grand Island; and numerous friends and former colleagues.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to Fullerton Community Church, PO Box 832, Fullerton, NE 68638; and Fullerton Friends of the Library, PO Box 578, Fullerton, NE 68638.
