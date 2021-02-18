Joan Bassett

Joan Karen Bassett

March 12, 1946 - February 16, 2021

Joan Karen Bassett, 74, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton. Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Fullerton Community Church in Fullerton. Masks are recommended.

Joan was born March 12, 1946, to Edwin and LaVera (Wendeln) Bretthorst at Nebraska City, Nebraska. She grew up in Dunbar, Nebraska, and graduated from Syracuse High School in 1964. After, she attended Peru State College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in teaching. She taught at Hastings High School for one year. On June 20, 1970, she was united in marriage to Rodger Bassett. They made their home in Fullerton, and she taught at Fullerton Public Schools for 30 years before retiring.