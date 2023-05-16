Joan Frisch

December 20, 1946 - May 12, 2023

Joan Frisch, 76, of Humphrey, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 203, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation was on Monday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation continued Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cornlea, Nebraska.

Joan Marie Frisch was born on Dec. 20, 1946, in Humphrey to Wilfred and Romana (Herchenbach) Hemmer, the oldest of nine children. She attended elementary school at Sacred Heart in Cornlea and graduated from Humphrey High School in 1965. Joan married Kenneth “Kenny” Frisch on Oct. 4, 1969, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska. Joan and Kenny lived on a farm by Cornlea, where they raised their four children.

Joan was strong in her faith and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, crocheting hot pads, gardening, collecting dolls and babysitting her great nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy in the last years was her beloved grandson Andy, who lived with her for the last 10 years.

Joan is survived by her son, Kevin (Jo Starzec) Frisch of Columbus; daughter, Jeanette (Kevin Klevemann) Frisch of Columbus; grandson, Andy Frisch of Humphrey; brother, Dick (Evelyn) Hemmer of Humphrey; brother, Don (Denise) Hemmer of The Villages, Florida; brother, Allan (Mary Kay) Hemmer of Bentonville, Arkansas; sister, Jolene (Dave) Boothby of Clovis, California; sister, Jane (Roy) Schumacher of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister, Peg (Dale) Olmer of Columbus; sister, Sue (Randy) Smith of Shelby; brother-in-law, Jack (Gail) Kessler of Columbus; and numerous nieces, nephew, great nieces and great nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Romana Hemmer; husband, Kenneth Frisch; daughter, Karla Frisch; son, Jerry Frisch; and sister, Debra Kessler.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com