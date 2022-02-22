Joan “Jo” Hastings

February 1, 1944 - February 19, 2022

Joan “Jo” Hastings, of Columbus, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus after a brief illness.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Joan Hastings was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Genoa, Nebraska to Adam and Charlotte (Harris) Schreiber. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1962. Joan was united in marriage to Tom Hastings on Aug. 24, 1963, in Columbus. Joan was a homemaker. Joan enjoyed going to the horse races and bus trips to the casino with her husband.

She is survived by husband, Tom Hastings of Columbus; daughter, Tina (Doug) Klahn of Beatrice; son, Mike Hastings of Columbus; sister, Ruth (Darrell) Montgomery of Lincoln; brother, John (Evelyn) Schreiber of California; brother, Ron Schreiber of Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Herman Neitzel) Schreiber of Lincoln; twin sister, Judy (Earl) Motschenbacher of Lincoln; sister, Kathy (Tom) McDaniel of New York; sister, Darlene (Dave) Hodges of Omaha; granddaughter, Katherine (Jeff) Jueneman of Wymore; granddaughter, Abigail (Sal Schmidt) Stark of Beatrice; grandson, Shane Stark of Omaha; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by parents, Adam and Charlotte Schreiber; brother, Dave Schreiber; and sister, Rosemary Davis.