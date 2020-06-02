× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joan L. Kay

January 9, 1935-May 29, 2020

Joan L. Kay, 85, of Norfolk, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel.

Joan was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Grand Island, to John and Simone (Rigby) Goettsche. She attended Duchesne College in Omaha.

In 1955, Joan married Robert Hathaway in Grand Island. The couple was blessed with four children: Vivian, Barbara, David and John. The couple later divorced.

On Jan. 30, 1966, Joan married Jerry Kay in Grand Island. The couple was married for 44 years. Jerry passed away on May 13, 2010.

Joan worked as an executive secretary in Grand Island for 21 years before going into the restaurant business. She owned the Villa Inn for 13 years, then Johnnie's Steakhouse in Columbus, and finally Bruno's Lounge and Restaurant.