Joan Wrobel

July 5, 1951 - May 15, 2022

Joan Wrobel, 70, of Kearney, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with the Rev. Joe Hannappel officiating. Inurnment will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Humphrey, Nebraska. Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Joan was born July 5, 1951, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Luke and Theresa (Zach) Wieser. She grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus Scotus High School. After high school, Joan attended St. Mary's College. She was united in marriage to Scott Wrobel on Sept. 28, 1991, in Columbus. In 1994 the couple moved to Kearney. Joan worked as an administrative assistant in medical records at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital from 1995-2017. After she retired, she worked part-time at Mirror Image.

She enjoyed gardening, yardwork, reading and her dogs. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church and Choir. She was also active in Interfaith Caregivers, Meals on Wheels and various other volunteer organizations.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Scott Wrobel of Kearney; daughter, Michelle Shingle of Kearney; son, Paul Wrobel of Kearney; grandchildren, Ben Nicholas, Dylan Shingle, Wyatt Shingle and Alex Hubbard, all of Kearney; brothers, Ted (Theresa) Wieser of Lincoln, Paul (Stacy) Wieser of St. Louis, Missouri, Andy (Paulette) Wieser of Columbus, Bill (Sandy) Wieser of Harlan, Iowa, Bob (Cindy) Wieser of Columbus and Joe (Sonya) Wieser of Columbus; sisters, Diane (Don) Vanecek of Blair, Rose (Bill) Held of Rapid City, South Dakota, Sandy (Joe) Disomma of Plattsmouth and Jayne (Ed) Martin of Lee Summit, Missouri; father-in-law, Joseph Wrobel of St. Louis, Missouri; brothers-in-law, Doug Hayden of Gladstone, Missouri, George Menke of Columbus and David (Beverly) Wrobel of St. Louis, Missouri; and sister-in-law, MaryJo (Robert) Freeman of St. Louis, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nora Wieser, Judy Menke and Genene Hayden; mother-in-law, Lorraine Wrobel; and nephews, Ben Held and Ryan Wieser.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.