JoAnn Aerni

September 14, 1936 – November 12, 2020

JoAnn Aerni, 84, of Columbus, died peacefully Thursday Nov. 12, 2020, at the Emerald Care Center in Columbus.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation is 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, also at the church. Burial will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

The service on Tuesday morning will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

JoAnn Margaret Jostes was born on Sept. 14, 1936, in Lakeville, Minnesota, to Joseph and Margaret Jostes. Her father worked, and the family lived, at various farms in the Shelby, Nebraska, area as she was growing up, ending up in Columbus. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1954, and waitressed in cafes in Columbus. JoAnn was united in marriage to Robert Aerni in Columbus on Dec. 27, 1958. They were blessed with four children.