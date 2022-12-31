JoAnn (Benda) Campbell

January 17, 1954 - December 29, 2022

JoAnn (Benda) Campbell, of Osceola, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Emerald Care and Rehabilitation in Columbus.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment is in Columbus Cemetery.

JoAnn Campbell was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Osceola, Nebraska, to Louis and Barbara (Jones) Benda. She attended schools in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1972. JoAnn worked for Hastings Heaters while living in Hastings and worked at Wal-Mart in Columbus after moving here. JoAnn married Timothy Campbell on July 3, 2003. JoAnn loved NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt fan) and her dog, Harley. She enjoyed going to the casinos and going fishing.

JoAnn is survived by her mother, Barbara Benda of Shelby; brother, Mike Benda of Shelby; brother, Junior (Kathy) Benda of Shelby; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Campbell; sister, Peg Glass; and father, Louis Benda, Sr.