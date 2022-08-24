Joann Gellinger

December 22, 1931 - August 1, 2022

Joann Gellinger, 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Lincoln.

Private family services will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in rural Columbus.

Joann (Cheiko) Marie Gellinger was born Dec. 22, 1931, in Okinawa, Japan, to Morisuke and Sayo (Matsuda) Kinra. She was one of eight children and survived the battles in Okinawa during World War II. She was tiny with a large personality. She performed beautiful Okinawan heritage dances at many family and other events. She loved to travel and lived in many places around the world with her husband, Dick. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this past Jan. 14.

One of Joann's favorite hobbies was bowling, and she won many trophies. She was very skilled at crochet and produced many beautiful pieces. In her free time, Joann enjoyed doing SUDOKU and jigsaw puzzles. She was an excellent cook and made the best Japanese curry, tempura and fried rice. Joann especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (whom she referred to as grand-grands). Everyone affectionately called her "Obachan," which means "Grandma" in Japanese. As the matriarch of the family, she was deeply loved and respected. Sayonara Obachan, until we are together again.

Joann is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" A. Gellinger of Lincoln; daughter, Mary Ann (Jerry) Schreiber of Columbus; daughter, Andrea (Brad) Halsted of Lincoln; grandchildren, Melanie (Kelly) Krings of Omaha, Stacie (Tyler Weiland) Schreiber of Gretna, Jeremy (Lesli) Schreiber of Columbus, Mindy (Andrew) Muhle of Columbus, Cassie Geier of Lincoln and Kyle (Morgan) Shemek of Lincoln; step-grandchild, Sarah Halsted of Loveland, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Trysten, Alivia, Kinley and Jett Krings of Omaha, Jayden Weiland of Gretna, Mason and Mallie Muhle of Columbus and Ella Shubkagel of Lincoln; sisters, Miyoko and Yoshiko of Okinawa, Japan; brother, Kachan Kinra of Okinawa, Japan; and many nieces and nephews.

Joann was preceded in death by his parents, Morisuke and Sayo Kinra; sisters, Setsuko and Kazuko; brothers, Kaneoshe and Takahara; and infant son, Andrew Kasarda.

