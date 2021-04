Joann Osborn

Joann (Peterson) Osborn

February 20, 1933 - April 14, 2021

Joann (Peterson) Osborn, 88, of Chula Vista, California, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in her home.

A memorial service will be held in Chula Vista, California, on May 2, 2021.

Joann Ladell Peterson, was born Feb. 20, 1933, in Newman Grove, Nebraska, to Leal and Lily (Lyon) Peterson. She attended school in Newman Grove, Palmer and Ord and later attended beauty school in Lincoln.

On June 27, 1953, she married Harlan Ward Osborn, of Columbus, Nebraska, while he was stationed at Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. They raised two sons, James Scott and Jeff Stuart.

Joann had a passion for knitting and quilting.