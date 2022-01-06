JoAnn Roberts

September 11, 1940 - January 4, 2022

JoAnn Roberts, 81, of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at her home in rural St. Edward surrounded by her family and dog Kash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with Fr. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Burial will follow at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Josephine Ann “JoAnn” Roberts was born on Sept. 11, 1940, at Lindsay, Nebraska, to Henry and Josephine (Messersmith) Bothe. She grew up in Columbus, Nebraska, and attended school at St. Bonaventure Schools, graduating in 1958. JoAnn then attended the Norfolk Junior College.

JoAnn was united in marriage to James “Jim” L. Roberts at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska, on Nov. 12, 1960. Following their wedding the couple made their home southeast of St. Edward and lived there their entire married life. JoAnn helped care for the family home and later worked at the Ampride gas station in St. Edward for many years.

JoAnn was a member of the St. Edward Catholic Church, Altar Society, St. Edward Alumni Foreigners Club and a former member of the St. Edward School Board. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, participating in state bowling and was a great cook.

JoAnn is survived by four children, Pam (Bob) Johnson of Monroe, David (Jill) Roberts of St. Edward, Amy (Royce) Case of St. Edward and Cindy Roberts of Columbus; best friend, Sheila Hoshor of St. Edward; honorary son, Mike Sliva of Silver Creek; 11 grandchildren, Toni Max, Lindsay Thomson, Miranda Warnick, Blaize Warnick, Hannah Johnson, Evan Roberts, Isaac Roberts, Kassidy Roberts, Eli Case, Emilly Case and Damien Roberts; 13 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Donna (Ray) Barton of Wahoo, Mary Catherine Beller of Columbus, Sue (Bob) Placke of Kearney and James (Bonnie) Bothe of Lincoln; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Roberts of Newman Grove and Marilyn Roberts of Olathe, Kansas; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Roberts; and brother-in-law, James Beller.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements.