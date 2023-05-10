Joann Schaecher

July 12, 1933 - May 7, 2023

Joann “Joan” Schaecher, 89, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, May 11, 2023, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Joann "Joan" was born July 12, 1933, in Petersburg, Nebraska, to John and Johanna (Ketteler) Wirges. She attended St. John's Catholic school in Petersburg. She later moved to Columbus, Nebraska, and worked at St. Mary's Hospital. Joan married the love of her life, Vernon Schaecher, on Sept. 6, 1955, in Petersburg. They resided in Lindsay to continue the family business, Lindsay Oil Co.

Joan was very active in her church, Lindsay Holy Family Catholic, as an EME, guild member and leading the daily rosary. She enjoyed serving her community in many ways. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Lindsay Community Club, Lindsay Improvement Club and Norfolk Brain Injury Association. She served as a chairman for the Red Cross Bloodmobile for 25 years. Joan took pride in decorating her home for each holiday. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and praying for them. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“God is Good, God is Great, God is Everywhere” – Joan Schaecher

Joan is survived by her children, Dale (Ann) Schaecher of Lindsay, Mike (Denise) Schaecher of Centennial, Colorado, Todd (Lisa) Schaecher of Monroe, Tammy Schaecher of Lindsay and Dean (Susie) Schaecher of Lindsay; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon Schaecher; parents, John and Johanna Wirges; brothers, Raymond and John Wirges; her sisters, Genevieve Daniels, Dorothy Claar, Bernita Reed, Betty Thompson, Marie Baumgart and Ida Koch.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor's choice or family wishes.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.