Joanne Anderson

Joanne L. Anderson

Age 89

Joanne L. Anderson, 89, formerly of Lincoln and Columbus, passed away Dec. 16, 2022, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Celebration of Life is 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St.

She was born May 30, 1933, in rural Eagle, Nebraska, to Raymond and Nelda (Snoke) Norris.

Joanne was retired from NPPD where she was a secretary.

Family members include her sons, Scott (Deb) Anderson of Overland Park, Kansas, and Steve (Shawna) Anderson of Kearney; grandsons, Brian Anderson, Tim (Brittany) Anderson and Jeff Anderson; great-granddaughter, Ryan Anderson; sister-in-law, Carol Norris; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; sister, Lucille Mahaffey; and brother, Richard Norris.

Memorials to American Cancer Society and Great Plains SPCA.

