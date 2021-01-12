Joanne Winter

Joanne ‘Bones' M. Winter

January 27, 1958 - December 12, 2020

Joanne was born Jan. 27, 1958, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Lawrence and Fern (Bernt) Bonk. Joanne was united in marriage to James D. Winter. She made friends easily, would be ready for a good adventure and liked traveling, especially on a motorcycle. She had a great passion for nature, wildlife and domestic animals. She volunteered at York Adopt a Pet and took in dogs that had become unadoptable. There were few tasks which her strong will would not try to accomplish.