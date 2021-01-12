Joanne Winter

Joanne ‘Bones' M. Winter
January 27, 1958 - December 12, 2020
Joanne ‘Bones' M. Winter, 62, of York, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home in York.
Joanne was a member of New Heights Assembly of God Church in York. Upon her wishes, there will be no services.
Joanne was born Jan. 27, 1958, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Lawrence and Fern (Bernt) Bonk. Joanne was united in marriage to James D. Winter. She made friends easily, would be ready for a good adventure and liked traveling, especially on a motorcycle. She had a great passion for nature, wildlife and domestic animals. She volunteered at York Adopt a Pet and took in dogs that had become unadoptable. There were few tasks which her strong will would not try to accomplish.
Joanne is survived by her husband, James D. Winter of York, Nebraska; stepsons, James C. Winter of Fremont, Nebraska, and Philip J. Winter of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren; sisters, Christine (Gary) Kelley of Iowa, Kathy Bonk of Columbus, Nebraska, and Sharon (Mark) Diersen of Leigh, Nebraska; and brothers, David Bonk of Kearney, Nebraska, and Mike (Betsy) Bonk of Columbus, Nebraska.
Joanne was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Bonk; mother, Fern Stacy; and stepfather, Vern Stacy.