Jodene Caruthers
April 15, 1955-July 3, 2020
Jodene Caruthers, 65, of Kearney, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, with Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5- 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.
Jodene was born April 15, 1955, in Columbus, to Raymond and Pearl (Hilmer) Waldman. She attended District 11 Country School and Columbus Lakeview High School, graduating with the class of 1973. On June 4, 1977, Jodene was united in marriage to David E. Caruthers. To this union one child was blessed; Daniel. The family made their home in Kearney and later in Gibbon. Jodene later graduated from the University of Nebraska Kearney with a degree in computer sciences. Most recently, she was employed as a computer programmer for the Buckle in Kearney.
Jodene always was willing to help and was a longtime volunteer for the Friends of the Library, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Daniel Caruthers of Kearney; brother, Clarence (Cynthia) Waldman of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Carolyn Caruthers of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Jodene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.