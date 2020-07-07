× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jodene Caruthers

April 15, 1955-July 3, 2020

Jodene Caruthers, 65, of Kearney, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, with Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5- 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.

Jodene was born April 15, 1955, in Columbus, to Raymond and Pearl (Hilmer) Waldman. She attended District 11 Country School and Columbus Lakeview High School, graduating with the class of 1973. On June 4, 1977, Jodene was united in marriage to David E. Caruthers. To this union one child was blessed; Daniel. The family made their home in Kearney and later in Gibbon. Jodene later graduated from the University of Nebraska Kearney with a degree in computer sciences. Most recently, she was employed as a computer programmer for the Buckle in Kearney.

Jodene always was willing to help and was a longtime volunteer for the Friends of the Library, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.