Joe Weitzel

July 1, 1944 – November 17, 2020

Joe Weitzel, 76, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with Fr. Eric Olsen officiating. The Mass will be live streamed on the Lindsay Holy Family Facebook page. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service. COVID-19 DHMs in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at both the wake service and mass. It is requested that a mask be worn by attendees.

Joe Weitzel, son of Phil and Mary (Drahota) Weitzel, was born on July 1, 1944 in Blair, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. As a young boy, Joe moved with this family to Lindsay, Nebraska. He attended school at Lindsay Holy Family and graduated in 1962. While in high school, Joe enjoyed the time he spent playing in a band. Following his high school graduation, Joe worked at the Bank of Lindsay.