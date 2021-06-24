Joey VanMeter

Joey L. VanMeter

Age 60

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward with military rites conducted by Crosier American Legion Post #226 of St. Edward, Nebraska, Army Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Riders. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.