October 10, 1938 - August 19, 2021

John Anderson, 82, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He entered this world on Oct. 10, 1938, in Los Angeles, California, born to John and Myrtle Anderson.

John is survived by his wife, Donna Anderson of Placitas, New Mexico; sons, Tom (Mary) Anderson of Seward, Jerry Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and John (Jackie) Anderson of Fordland, Missouri; grandchildren, Cody (John) Heule, Kelli (Dexter) Reeves, Sean (Amelia) Anderson, Drew Anderson, Miles Anderson and Carly Anderson (Micah Rattigan); six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fold of Honor https://foldsofhonor.org/join-the-mission/ways-to-give/

