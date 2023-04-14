John Joseph (Joe) Barbaglia

June 13, 1947 - April 13, 2023

John Joseph (Joe) Barbaglia passed away Thursday at 12:01 a.m., April 13, 2023.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Bernice (Sommers) Barbaglia; and sister Nancy Sweene.

Survived by two sisters: Jane Vignoni and Marion (Robert) Barlow; wife Diana (Swoboda) Barbaglia; daughters: Carrie (Chris) Brunsvold, Nicole (John) Mozey; and two beautiful granddaughters that he adored, Lillian “Lily” Taylor Mozey and Violet Jo Mozey.

Joe was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Friday, June 13, 1947, and grew up in St Louis, Missouri. He moved to Omaha and graduated from Holy Name High School. After graduating from Creighton University, Joe commissioned into the US Army as a 2LT (Second Lieutenant) officer and stationed at Fort Bliss in May of '70. He met Diana before being deployed to South Korea during the Vietnam War. Joe and Diana were married in September of '71 in Texas and moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where he worked for Arthur Anderson.

Joe started his four-decade career in '75 at the Columbus Community Hospital where he had a great love and dedication. He credits the success to the numerous talented and hardworking people he had the pleasure of working with throughout those 40 years.

Joe was active in his community. He enjoyed playing softball for 25 years. He was a lifetime golfer and past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Country Club. He was part of the Honor Guard of the American Legion for 35 years and a VFW officer for 20 years.

Joe volunteered at many organizations throughout his career. Shortly after retiring Joe volunteered as a part time driver for Columbus Cancer Care taking patients to and from treatments. After 55 years of smoking Joe learned of his own lung cancer. His contest with cancer waxed and waned over seven years. During that time, he was thankful for the symptom-free years, the time spent with friends and family, and the new perspective he gained through his journey. He wanted anyone facing similar challenges to maintain their hope and positive outlook, making the most of their remaining time, no matter how long or brief.

In lieu of plants and flowers, the family request memorials are suggested to the Columbus Hospital Foundation or Columbus Cancer Care.

A Mass to Celebrate Joe's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday from 4 -7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home. Military Honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard will take place in front of the church.

McKown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.