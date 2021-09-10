John Blahak

John Kenneth Blahak

Age 86

Graveside services celebrating John's life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Oak Hill East Cemetery with Dr. Robert J. Mills and the Rev. Ron Smith officiating. The U.S. Air Force will conduct full military honors. No public visitation is scheduled.

Born in Columbus, Nebraska, to Herman and Annastacia Blahak, John graduated from Scotus Central Catholic High School in Columbus, where he played football, baseball and ran track. John served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and three tours of duty in the Vietnam War, retiring as a senior master sergeant following 26 years of dedicated service to his country. Following his time in the service, John returned to Putnam County, Florida, in 1979 and began a 13-year career with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. He later served as chief of police with the town of Welaka, Florida. An avid Nebraska Cornhuskers and Florida Gators fan, John enjoyed watching sports and had a passion for fishing as well.