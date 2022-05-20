John R. Gill

July 24, 1951 - May 18, 2022

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the McKown Funeral Home. Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Columbus Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

John was born July 24, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa, to William and Mildred (Voss) Gill. He grew up in Jackson, Nebraska. He received his education in Emerson and Ponca. John served in the United States Navy in Vietnam from April 30, 1969 until Jan. 26, 1973. He was united in marriage to Tamara Harbour on Feb. 29, 1972, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. They lived in various cities before moving to Columbus in 1983. John worked at Cargill in Schuyler for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars, birds and spending time with his family.