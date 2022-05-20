 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Gill

  • 0

John R. Gill

July 24, 1951 - May 18, 2022

John R. Gill, 70, of Columbus, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Omaha.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the McKown Funeral Home. Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Columbus Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

John was born July 24, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa, to William and Mildred (Voss) Gill. He grew up in Jackson, Nebraska. He received his education in Emerson and Ponca. John served in the United States Navy in Vietnam from April 30, 1969 until Jan. 26, 1973. He was united in marriage to Tamara Harbour on Feb. 29, 1972, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. They lived in various cities before moving to Columbus in 1983. John worked at Cargill in Schuyler for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars, birds and spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife, Tammy Gill of Columbus; son, Cody (Alejandra) Gill of Columbus; grandchildren, Michelle and Atreyu; and siblings, Louis, Debora and Linda.

He was preceded by his parents and siblings, Dan, Bill and Patty.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Whoa! Scientists finally know why these dolphins are lining up to rub against coral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News