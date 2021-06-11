John "Jack" Leifeld

Jack and Elaine joined St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion in 1952, where Jack served several terms on the Parish Council, and served as head usher for, and lined up ushers for funerals for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, holding the title of official coffee maker at the yearly fish frys. He was also a member of VFW Post #736 in Albion. He was a regular for coffee at Bob's Bar (the office) and later White Star in Albion. Jack had a talent for welding, which he enjoyed doing until receiving a pacemaker which would no longer allow him to do so. He enjoyed fishing and traveling with Elaine, especially their trips to Alaska and Nova Scotia. He always loved visiting with his neighbors, and in his later years sitting on the front porch visiting with them. Going for drives was one of his favorite pastimes. It was important for him to check his farm and make his rounds past his nephews' farms to make sure they were doing it right.