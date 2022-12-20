John Koopman

May 26, 1933—December 17, 2022
John R. Koopman, 89, of Columbus, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1470 14th Ave. in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be at McKown Funeral Home, 2922 13th St. in Columbus, on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery with Military Honors by the American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.
John was born May 26, 1933, in rural Stanton County in a small country store at the intersections of Highways 32 and 15 known as the Koopman Station to John H. and Antonette (Shanle) Koopman. He attended District 32, a one-room schoolhouse just up the hill from the station. He assisted his parents in the station and with gasoline deliveries. John graduated from Stanton High School in 1950. He worked construction until he entered the U.S. Navy in 1952. Upon discharge he drove truck for Columbus Oil and Storz Distributing of Omaha. He married Greta Kumpf in 1955. In 1959 he purchased the Oasis Bar located downtown Columbus and later moved it to the Highway 30 location. They lived in California at different times where he drove tanker trucks for oil companies. He married Lucille Bosak in 1976. He drove truck for Behlen Mfg. Co. and Camaco, retiring in 1997. During his truck driving career, John logged over 3 million miles without a chargeable accident. John was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, the American Legion and Eagles. During retirement Lucy and John did various church and community volunteering. He loved his family and was hardworking and honest.
He is survived by his wife, Lucy; son, John David (Isabel) Koopman of San Francisco, California; daughters, Linda (Albin) Moore of Columbus and Joan (Bill) Kreifels of Nebraska City; five grandchildren, Jessica (Ross) Silverberg of West Linn, Oregon, Jaimie (Jake) Medlin of Safety Harbor, Florida, Allison (Christopher) Weddle of Big Fork, Minnesota, William Kreifels of New York City and Jordi Koopman of Arcadia, California; five great-grandchildren, Tessa Jean Weddle, Madison Weddle, Levi and Layton Weddle and Jaxson and Joseph Medlin; sister-in-law and brother in-law, Rose and Jim Weldon; and his beloved dog, Rudi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Antonette Koopman; his in-laws, Walter and Mary Bosak; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cecilia (Albin) Stetz, Ann (Jack) Hamilton, Emily (Rock) Snyder, Frank (Della) (Phyllis) Bosak and Emil (Evelyn) Bosak.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.