John Krumland

John A. Krumland
May 1, 1946-July 13, 2020
John A. Krumland, 74, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in Lincoln.
In following John's wishes, there will be no service, as he requested to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to Wounded Warriors or York Adopt-A-Pet.
John was born May 1, 1946, to Erwin L. and Henrietta A.M. (Ewert) Krumland in Columbus. On Aug. 14, 1971, John was united in marriage to Tamara “Tammie” L. Mielak in Columbus.
John proudly served his country for 30 years (1965-1997) starting off as an enlisted air weapons control personnel. He served two years overseas and 10 years at sea, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CWO4) in 1997. While in the military service, he achieved a Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, the Vietnam Meritorious Civil Action badge, Vietnam Campaign medal, and Vietnam Service medal with three stars.
After his military career, he was a truck driver. When retiring from trucking, he was kept busy by his beloved wife Tammie's “hunny do” list. When not working on projects, he enjoyed bird watching and nature. John always enjoyed learning about history as well. He loved his pets as children, especially Talua Mae (his favorite cat).
He is survived by his wife, Tammie of Bradshaw; mother-in-law, Bernie Scripture of York; brothers-in-law, Jeff Went of York, and Dana Went of York and his family; stepsister, Tami Jo Jackson of York; special niece, Stephanie Jackson (Zac Schuessler) and their family Carli, Caylee, and Jackson Schuessler of York; cousin, Michele Knott of Lincoln; and special friends, Mickey and Ruth Ann Miller and family of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Willie Scripture; and several special four-legged friends.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, York
