John Krumland

John A. Krumland

May 1, 1946-July 13, 2020

John A. Krumland, 74, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in Lincoln.

In following John's wishes, there will be no service, as he requested to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to Wounded Warriors or York Adopt-A-Pet.

John was born May 1, 1946, to Erwin L. and Henrietta A.M. (Ewert) Krumland in Columbus. On Aug. 14, 1971, John was united in marriage to Tamara “Tammie” L. Mielak in Columbus.

John proudly served his country for 30 years (1965-1997) starting off as an enlisted air weapons control personnel. He served two years overseas and 10 years at sea, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CWO4) in 1997. While in the military service, he achieved a Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, the Vietnam Meritorious Civil Action badge, Vietnam Campaign medal, and Vietnam Service medal with three stars.

After his military career, he was a truck driver. When retiring from trucking, he was kept busy by his beloved wife Tammie's “hunny do” list. When not working on projects, he enjoyed bird watching and nature. John always enjoyed learning about history as well. He loved his pets as children, especially Talua Mae (his favorite cat).