John Lueschen

John Adolph Lueschen

August 21, 1952 – February 5, 2022

He was born Aug. 21, 1952, in Columbus to Milan and Elaine Lueschen. He graduated from Leigh in 1970. He served in the Army National Guard from 1970 to 1976. He married Catherine Bernt on Oct. 28, 1972, and had kids Brian Lueschen of Columbus, Nebraska; Cory Lueschen of Columbus, Nebraska; and Sara (Dave) Schoenauer of Osmond, Nebraska. Grandkids are Mackenzie Schmidt, Henley Schoenauer and Breccan Schoenauer, all of Osmond, Nebraska. He moved to Washington in June 2000. In July 2001, he married Lynn Sheldon and gained step-kids Jamie (Steve) Stubben, Jason (Melanie) Karel and Cassi Newan and Robert Miller, all of Washington. He also has four grandsons and two great-granddaughters.