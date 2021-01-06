John Miksch

John Aloysius Miksch
April 3, 1929 – January 4, 2021
John Aloysius Miksch, 91, of Platte Center, passed away peacefully at the Genoa Medical Center on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, with the love of his life of 57 years to the day, by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Tarnov, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, with a 7 p.m. Vigil service at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial is in the St. Michael's Cemetery in Tarnov with military honors by Platte Center American Legion Post #283 Honor Guard. Masks are required, and all CDC guidelines will be followed. The Vigil service on Thursday and the Mass Service on Friday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
John A. Miksch was born on the family farm northwest of Platte Center on April 3, 1929, to Albert and Alice (Purchal) Miksch. He graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School. He farmed with his dad until he entered the United States Army in 1951 and served in Korea. He obtained the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged in July of 1953. During that time, he earned his GED from the United Armed Forces Institute. John returned to farming and tended not only to his world-famous corn and other crops, but family and friends as well. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a loving father and grandfather.
John married Jeanette M. Wandro, Jan. 4, 1964, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek, Nebraska. They were proud to be one of the last couples to celebrate their marriage ceremony in the original church. John and Jeanette became the parents of three children: Alice (Dan) Steck, Jean (Brian) Fink and Paul Miksch.
His expertise on the farm was put to use in the annual 4th of July tractor pull, which his grandchildren fondly remember. He never ceased to grant his grandchildren's every wish, and he will forever be remembered with a smile on his face and his beloved dog, Mary, by his side.
He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #283 for more than 50 years. During that time, he held the offices of Commander and Chaplin. John was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and then St. Michael's Parish where he volunteered his time for decades. He was a 4th Degree Knight and a founding member of the Knights of Columbus Council #7762, which originated in Tarnov before moving to Platte Center. He also served as Grand Knight. John was elected to the Lost Creek Township Board and served three terms.
John is survived by his wife, Jeanette Miksch; children, Alice (Dan Steck) of Platte Center, Jean (Brian Fink) of Las Vegas and Paul Miksch of Platte Center; grandchildren, Ashtyn, Ainsley and Ethan Fink of Las Vegas; sisters, Margaret Miksch and Mary (Betty) Reinig; brother, Fr. Joseph A. Miksch; as well as nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to Center for Survivors (3103 13th St., Columbus, NE 68601)
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.