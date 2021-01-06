John Miksch

John Aloysius Miksch

April 3, 1929 – January 4, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Tarnov, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, with a 7 p.m. Vigil service at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial is in the St. Michael's Cemetery in Tarnov with military honors by Platte Center American Legion Post #283 Honor Guard. Masks are required, and all CDC guidelines will be followed. The Vigil service on Thursday and the Mass Service on Friday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

John A. Miksch was born on the family farm northwest of Platte Center on April 3, 1929, to Albert and Alice (Purchal) Miksch. He graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School. He farmed with his dad until he entered the United States Army in 1951 and served in Korea. He obtained the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged in July of 1953. During that time, he earned his GED from the United Armed Forces Institute. John returned to farming and tended not only to his world-famous corn and other crops, but family and friends as well. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a loving father and grandfather.