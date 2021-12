John Morinelli

John Morinelli passed on Nov. 26, 2021, at his home after battling cancer for 14 years. His memorial service will be from 3 p.m. -5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Eagles Club in the bar area. His memory will live on in his kids and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson.