John "Odie" Oltmer Sr.

John P. “Odie” Oltmer, Sr.

November 24, 1961 - April 15, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial for John P. “Odie” Oltmer, Sr., 60, of Madison, will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Leonard's Catholic Church. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website.

He passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

John was born Nov. 24, 1961 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Kenneth and Shirley (Fullner) Oltmer.

John married Cindy Hjorth on June 15, 2002, and the couple renewed their vows on Dec. 1, 2007, at St. Leonard's Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with three sons, John, Jr., Benjamin and Nicholas.

Odie was a hard worker who farmed, drove trucks, operated heavy equipment and operated Odie and Sons Salvage Yard east of Madison.

Odie was a fun-loving husband, father, son and friend. He ran in demolition derbies for many years and passed his love of demo cars down to his sons. He was a member of the Nebraska Demolition Derby Hall of Fame. Odie enjoyed hunting, playing cards, especially Euchre and enjoyed shooting the breeze with friends and family. He might have been known as a sandbagger a time or two. You could have caught him cheating a little at cards but it was always a good time to be around him. He was never at a loss for having fun and making people laugh. If you were in his heart you were there forever. He played hard and loved even harder.

John is survived by his wife, Cindy (Hjorth) Oltmer; sons, John Paul Oltmer, Jr. (JJ), Benjamin James Oltmer and Nicholas Scott Oltmer; mother, Shirley Marshall; father-in-law, Vern Hjorth; mother-in-law, Shirley Mittan; siblings, Penny Rhome and Bill Oltmer; brother-in-law, Chris Hjorth; sisters-in-law, Sarah (Chad) Ijames, Mandy Hjorth and Lindi Oltmer; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Oltmer; sister, Judith Lynn Oltmer; brother, Cory Oltmer; and brother-in-law, Walter Rhome.

Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.