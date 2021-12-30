John Olander
January 23, 1925 - December 27, 2021
John Olander, 96, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.
A private funeral service will be held. Public visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Private interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.
John Warren Olander was born on Jan. 23, 1925, in Mead, Colorado, to John and Irene (Wallace) Olander. He attended school in Colorado and moved to Nebraska at the time of his marriage to Fern Christensen on Nov. 9, 1947, in Columbus. He worked for several area farmers before going to work at the Columbus Hospital as a maintenance worker and retired in 1990 after a 35-year career at the hospital. John enjoyed woodworking and built many things, including clocks, welcome signs, picture frames and his daughters' bedroom sets. He also enjoyed his garden, flowers and feeding the birds in his yard. John was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
John is survived by his daughter, Yvonne (Gary) Strehle of Omaha; daughter, Beverly (Keith) Bernt of Columbus; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene Olander; wife, Fern Olander; grandson, Brian Strehle; granddaughter, Angela Strehle Andersen; son-in-law, David Deavers; and sisters, Ilene (Glen) Wonder and Joyce (George) Sears.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, KTLX Radio or those of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com.