John Olander

January 23, 1925 - December 27, 2021

John Warren Olander was born on Jan. 23, 1925, in Mead, Colorado, to John and Irene (Wallace) Olander. He attended school in Colorado and moved to Nebraska at the time of his marriage to Fern Christensen on Nov. 9, 1947, in Columbus. He worked for several area farmers before going to work at the Columbus Hospital as a maintenance worker and retired in 1990 after a 35-year career at the hospital. John enjoyed woodworking and built many things, including clocks, welcome signs, picture frames and his daughters' bedroom sets. He also enjoyed his garden, flowers and feeding the birds in his yard. John was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.