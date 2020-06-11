× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Papa

September 19, 1926-June 10, 2020

John Papa, 93, of Octavia, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at david place in David City.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, David City, with the Rev. David Palomaki officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Committal with military honors in the Edholm Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Edholm Cemetery or Redeemer Lutheran Church. Covid restrictions apply.

John (Bud) Morris Papa was born Sept. 19, 1926, on the family farm west of Octavia. He attended elementary and high school in Octavia, graduating in 1944. After graduating high school, John entered the Navy and served our country from 1945-1946.

On May 20, 1951, he was united in marriage to Mavis Lemke at the Lutheran church in Cedar Bluffs, and they were proud parents of two daughters. They lived on the farm near Octavia that had been in the family since 1883. In addition to farming, John and his brother, Gilbert raised and sold cattle.