John Prososki

John E. Prososki

September 9, 1943 - May 4, 2021

John E. Prososki, 77, of Clarks, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St Michael's Catholic Church in Central City, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 7, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Clarks.

John Edward was born Sept. 9, 1943, to Leo J. and Dorothy (Kiolbasa) Prososki in Genoa, Nebraska. John grew up in Clarks and attended school there till the 8th grade. He was united in marriage to Evelyn M. Cyza on Sept. 27, 1969. John and Evelyn were blessed with four children: Janelle, Connie, Dewayne and Bernie. John did custom work and ran the backhoe for the Merrick County Roads Department for 15 years. He then ran the road grader for 17 more years. John also farmed for 40 years, retiring in September 2008.

John was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks. He was a collector of John Deere memorabilia and always enjoyed coffee with his friends down at the Qwik Stop in Clarks.