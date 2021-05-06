John Prososki

John E. Prososki
September 9, 1943 - May 4, 2021
John E. Prososki, 77, of Clarks, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St Michael's Catholic Church in Central City, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 7, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Clarks.
John Edward was born Sept. 9, 1943, to Leo J. and Dorothy (Kiolbasa) Prososki in Genoa, Nebraska. John grew up in Clarks and attended school there till the 8th grade. He was united in marriage to Evelyn M. Cyza on Sept. 27, 1969. John and Evelyn were blessed with four children: Janelle, Connie, Dewayne and Bernie. John did custom work and ran the backhoe for the Merrick County Roads Department for 15 years. He then ran the road grader for 17 more years. John also farmed for 40 years, retiring in September 2008.
John was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks. He was a collector of John Deere memorabilia and always enjoyed coffee with his friends down at the Qwik Stop in Clarks.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn of Central City; his children, Janelle and Vincent Beach of Sioux City, Iowa, Connie Prososki of Grand Island, Dewayne Prososki of Clarks and Bernie Prososki of Genoa; one granddaughter, Shayden Prososki; and his siblings, Alice Prososki of Ainsworth, Janice Shell of Sterling, Illinois, MaryAnn Sims of Grand Island and Lucy and Ron Hinrichs of Malcolm.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Shelby Prososki; and his brother-in-law, John Sims Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Boys Town Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.