John Raitt

July 21, 1960-May 22, 2020

John Raitt, 59, of Columbus, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at McKown Funeral Home, with C.D.C. restrictions in place and the family will not be present. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at the David City Cemetery in David City.

The funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

John Charles Raitt was born July 21, 1960, in Columbus, to Gene and Ethel (Vais) Raitt. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1978. John lived in Columbus and owned and operated John Raitt Trucking. He enjoyed walking his dog, bike rides, golfing, stock car races and spending time with his grandchildren.

John is survived by son, Sean (Kendra) Raitt of Columbus; three grandchildren: Felicity, Avrum and Paisley Raitt; sister, Patty Ueding of Lincoln; sister, Barb Fox of Columbus; sister, Beth Flores of Columbus; brother, Jeff (Monique) Raitt of Schuyler; nieces and nephews; dog, Oreo.