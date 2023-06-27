John 'Biker' Reeder

April 15, 1948 - June 18, 2023

John “Biker” Reeder was born April 15, 1948, in North Platte, Nebraska. John is preceded in death by his loving parents Gerald and Helen Reeder.

John passed away June 18, 2023 in Pueblo, Colorado.

John loved his two daughters and is survived by Malinda (Michael, Jacob and Emily); and Annette (Andrew, Tyler and Nicholas). As well as his brother Jerry (Dodie) and sister Linda with an additional estranged sister Kathy (Ron). The countless nieces and nephews that had an amazing bond with their Uncle John. We will all miss him dearly.

John absolutely loved his 1976 shovelhead and never missed the opportunity to ride with friends and family over the many years and wouldn't miss a Sturgis event if possible. So many great memories have been made over the years.

A celebration of John's life will be held, however the date is pending.