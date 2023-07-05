John Sander

Age 81

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh, Nebraska, with Rev. Dr. Marsha Jark-Swain officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.