John Sander
Age 81
John Sander, 81, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Leigh, Nebraska, with Rev. Dr. Marsha Jark-Swain officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Creston Fire Department or Habitat for Humanity of Columbus.
